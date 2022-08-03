DENVER (KDVR) — Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a man was hit and killed by multiple drivers on Interstate 25, one of whom left the scene.

It happened Wednesday night on northbound I-25 near the Downing Street exit. The Denver Police Department tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. as interstate traffic was diverted during the investigation.

Police said while multiple vehicles were involved, one driver did not stay on the scene. Investigators are trying to find whoever was in that vehicle. Police ask any witnesses to the crash to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

I-25 reopened Wednesday just before 9:20 p.m.