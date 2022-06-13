AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A police vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 225 during the Monday afternoon rush hour.

At least two Denver Police Department officers were hurt in the crash, sources told FOX31. The officers were chasing a shooting suspect, the sources said.

I-225 southbound was fully closed at Colfax Avenue because of the crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to the Aurora Police Department, but no further details were immediately released.

FOX31 is working to get more information on what happened. Check back here for updates.