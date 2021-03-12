‘I will do everything I can to keep our local wild animals alive’; Wheat Ridge PD saves abandoned baby squirrel

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — On a typical day, you can expect Wheat Ridge Police Department’s Community Services Team to be enforcing nuisance codes and park regulations, but these officers also have a duty to the communities’ wildlife.

“This morning I responded to a caller concerned about an abandoned baby squirrel. The residents had waited for mom to come back but when that didn’t happen they called WRPD,” Binder, a Community Service Officer with the Wheat Ridge Police said.

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

When calls like this come in, WRPD will usually turn over any animal that is injured or unable to take care of itself to Greenwood Rehabilitation Center. This time, however, the rehab center couldn’t help. Luckily, with the help of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an independent rehabilitator in Brighton was able to take over.

“Our CSOs are in the community every day responding to calls about lost pets, aggressive or barking dogs, code enforcement concerns and reports of graffiti. Opportunities like this one may appear to make a small difference but serve as a reminder that all of us can help create a kinder more humane world,” said WRPD.

Volunteers with Parks and Wildlife met CSO Binder at the police department and were able to transport the baby squirrel to its new home in Brighton.

This isn’t the first time that CSO Binder has been able to rescue a fuzzy friend either. Back in May of 2020, she was able to save a baby duck who was abandoned by its mother and take it to a wildlife rescue program.

For more information on Wheat Ridge PD’s Community Services Team, you can visit their website.