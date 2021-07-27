‘I was in shock’: Witnesses describe scene at use of force arrest in Aurora

Aurora police Officer John Haubert appears to point his gun at a suspect during an arrest on July 23, 2021. (Credit: Arapahoe County Court)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Aurora police officers are facing charges after an alleged use of force incident sent a man they were arresting to the hospital bleeding from his head.

It started with a trespassing call, something not uncommon at 3138 South Parker Rd., but when the officers determined three men had warrants things changed.

Two men ran away and a third was grabbed by police and pinned. Body cam video appears to show Officer John Haubert hit the man in the head multiple times with his gun. Haubert faces several assault charges and his partner, Officer Francine Martinez, faces charges for failing to report use of force.

This, neighbors and witnesses told FOX31 News, was much different.

“Cop car behind cop car kept pulling up in the back. It was a lot, more than we are used to seeing over here,” said Loyals Barbershop Owner Henry Freeman.

Freeman said he counted 22 police cars by the time it was all said and done. Each one of the of them arriving after an Aurora Police officer called for help.

“Because we know people in the area, we went to see what was going on. (The police) were real hush and we saw them reviewing some video tape amongst themselves over there and they rushed us away,” said Loyals Barbershop Barber Caleb Meyers.

News of the officers’ arrests left many here disturbed.

“I was in shock. I thought it was something completely different. I didn’t know it was an alleged crime committed by a cop,” said Freeman.