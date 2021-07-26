‘I thought the entire hillside was going to slide’; Flash flood strands hiker in Sangre De Cristo mountains

Flash flooding and mudslides have become a common occurrence in the mountains and for the areas with burn scars over the past month in Colorado.

Paul Perea was hiking on Saturday in the Sangre De Cristo mountains in the Willow Lake area near Kit Carson Peak and the Crestone 14ers when he said a flash flood happened in less than five minutes.

“All of sudden the water came down the canyon walls and the trail we just passed over was now impassable,” shared Perea. “I thought the entire hillside was going to slide.”

Perea shared video of waterfalls forming as the rain came down.

Metorologist Chris Tomer estimated that 2.74 inches of rain fell in the area during the time Perea was stranded in the storm.



What can you do?

Monsoon season is from July-August

Be ready for flash flooding at any time

Take rain gear to wait out thunderstorms

Climb to higher ground if flooding occurs