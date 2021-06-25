‘I think it’s messed up’: Greeley woman believes kids playing with illegal fireworks damaged vehicle

GREELEY, Colo (KDVR) – As we approach the 4th of July holiday and fireworks celebrations, one Greeley woman believes kids playing with fireworks damaged her car.

Any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado, including mortars, bottle rockets and roman candles. There is a reason they are illegal. Nicole Bayda knows this all too well.

She got in her car Monday morning to start food deliveries and quickly realized something was wrong. Both of her back windows were shattered.

“I was backing out, like I said (and) heard glass falling,” Bayda said. “I saved all my money to get this and I took really good care of it. For it to be like this, I think it’s messed up. I don’t know how you would do that to somebody and not say anything.”

Neighbors in her apartment complex report seeing a group of kids playing with fireworks Sunday night.

“100 percent it was fireworks,” Bayda said. “I found the top of a firework too next to the car. I didn’t have anything in the back, car is very clean. There was red confetti all over.”

She says this could’ve ended up much worse. And now, she just wishes whoever did this would come forward and own up to it.

“If they just would’ve came to me and said, ‘Hey, I can’t afford everything at once, but I can make some payments to you, something,’ I can’t afford it, I didn’t do it. I shouldn’t be penalized for it,” said Bayda, who depends on her car to earn a living.

She also says parents need to be more responsible about letting kids play with fireworks.

“It’s messed up. I don’t know how you could do that I just don’t know how you could go outside every day and look at that and not feel bad. I would feel horrible if i did that to someone’s car,” Bayda said.

If you are caught with illegals fireworks, you could face a $1000-2000 in some areas of Colorado.