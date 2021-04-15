‘I really look at it as living in the future’: CoPIRG holds multimodal transportation roundtable

DENVER (KDVR) — As the Colorado legislature works on the transportation funding bill, some Coloradans are speaking out in favor of the benefits of multimodal transportation.

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group held a virtual roundtable with every day, non-famous Coloradans who are in favor of multimodal transportation.

“Multimodal is getting around the state with different modes. Whether it’s riding transit, whether it’s getting on a bicycle, whether you’re in a wheelchair, pushing a stroller,” said CoPORG Executive Director Danny Katz.

From Louisville to Lakewood, Grand Junction to Colorado Springs, the one common denominator, all were in favor of multimodal transportation:

“I’m super passionate about this, multimodal means sidewalks and safe traffic speed.”

“I really look at it as living in the future without my car, and that is like the goal.”

“For me it’s really an environmental issue as well as a health and well-being issue.”

Katz says multimodal transportation could cut greenhouse gas by 40% by 2030, reduce local air pollution and improve safety of all transportation modes.

“Bikes, transit access, if we just invested another $50 million every year that could cover hundreds more projects across the state,” he said.

So, what could we do?

“Within the town of Telluride I would like to see more bike infrastructure.”

“We do need more separated protected bike lanes to provide safer routes.”

“Funding for more expanded bus services.”

“Any transportation funding bill either in a state or a national level need to be focused and putting in a lot of money and prioritizing multimodal transportation,” Said Katz.

And that, says some, could be a long row to hoe.