DENVER (KDVR) — Flags for Fallen Vets, a non-profit that places American flags on headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery, is in need of volunteers to help sort through the tens of thousands of flags that will be planted.

There are over 149,000 headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery. On Memorial Day, each and every one of them will be remembered.

Amber Schoenrock remembers it’s not about any one individual, but the service and sacrifice they all made.

“I owe them so much. I owe them my freedom, and it’s so, it’s just hard to describe,” she said.

Schoenrock leads a busy life. She works 70 a week at two jobs and is the Denver lead coordinator for the national Flags for Fallen Vets organization.

A nondescript storage facility houses 130,000 American flags. They need to be inspected, sorted and prepared for Memorial Day.

“We will place the flags on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, so May 29 we will start at 9 a.m., and it takes us usually about three to four hours. But we will be out here as long as it takes to make sure every tombstone has a flag in front of it,” Schoenrock said.

Volunteers are needed to inspect the flags before they are planted.

“Just making sure the flags are intact, we want three staples, that the flag itself doesn’t have any tears or stains on it,” Schoenrock said.

After almost a million flags she still feels the moment.

“Every time, yes. Every single time. It’s very emotional, it’s really moving, it’s really moving,” she said.