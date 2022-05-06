DENVER (KDVR) — Barry Morphew, along with his daughters, spoke on Good Morning America Friday morning, sharing how the family is feeling after the murder charge was dismissed without prejudice in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew.

Without prejudice means the case could still be refiled at a later date.

During an interview with Good Morning America’s Amy Robach, the Morphew family spoke about healing and moving forward.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but we feel like we can finally take our first steps in healing, which is a blessing.” Mallory Morphew told Good Morning America’s Amy Robach. “We just know our dad better than anyone else and we know that he was not involved in our mother’s disappearance “

Barry Morphew said he just wants his wife to be found, nearly two years after her disappearance.

“I just love my girls and I love my wife and I just want her to be found,” Barry Morphew said.

Barry Morphew’s daughter, Macy, said she doesn’t believe the case has been handled fairly.

“I just hope that Linda (District Attorney Linda Stanley) will step up to the plate and do everything she can to find our mom because what they’ve done is not fair and we’re never going to stop looking for our mom,” Macy Morphew told GMA.

Attorneys for Barry Morphew said they are planning to file a complaint against the district attorney’s office for mishandling the case.

“If you want to honor Suzanne and if you want to honor the daughters, go find Suzanne,” Iris Eytan, the Morphew’s family attorney said. “Prosecutors need to be held responsible and they need to pay for the damage they’ve caused to Barry, which frankly, nearly irreparable because it’s hard for anyone to believe that Barry is not who they claim he was.”

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day.

Police believe that Suzanne Morphew’s body is in a remote and mountainous region near the Morphew residence. However, weather has complicated recovery efforts, according to court documents. The area received a significant amount of snow before the search could be completed.

Law enforcement believes it is close to locating the body of Suzanne Morphew.