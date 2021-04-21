‘I just made eye contact with this enormous cat’; Woman in Boulder shares story of encounter with mountain lion

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — From living in London, watching foxes sometimes get into trash cans, to living in Boulder, and having an up-close-and-personal encounter with a mountain lion. Both are separate experiences for the same person.

Nina Isaacs has been in Colorado living with her mother and step-father since November. She lives in London but decided to come to Boulder and spend time with her family during COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday afternoon, Isaacs had an encounter that she said was a once in a lifetime experience.

“I saw this shape out of the corner of my eye and thought, “that’s a deer, it’s probably a deer” but then my eyes adjusted and I picked up my camera,” shared Isaacs.

She captured the mountain lion on camera for more than two minutes from inside her house, during which she sounds in awe, continuously saying, “oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!” You can watch the full video above.

Issacs said she wasnt scared when she saw the cougar, she was more awe-struck by it.

“Major heart acceleration…oh I just made eye contact with this enormous cat,” shared Isaacs.

Isaacs said she is hopeful she can return to London in May. She will have a story to share that she says will stick with her for the rest of her life.

“I don’t think you forget something like that easily…it’s very special, a very special encounter,” shared Isaacs.