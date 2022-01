DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marade steps off today to honor King’s civil rights accomplishments across the country.

The marade — a combination of “march” and “parade” — is the only event of it’s kind in the country. The marade begins at City Park at 10:45 a.m.The route will follow a straight line to the 1400 block of Bannock St.

The marade will be followed by entertainment at Civic Park and several MLK service projects around the city. To view a full schedule, click here.