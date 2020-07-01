‘I found him over my daughter’: Victims speak out after home invasion, attempted sex assault on a child

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Longmont are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to two home invasions at the same address and an attempted sexual assault on a child.

FOX31 talked exclusively to the family. They asked for their identity to be protected. The family is enraged. They say the suspect is a predator.

“This is a man who is targeting children,” the mother said.

The two home invasions occurred just weeks apart near 16th Avenue and Kimbark Street in Longmont.

“We’re paranoid. We can’t sleep,” the father said.

The family told FOX31 they believe a man is stalking their children. On May 14, the family awoke to a stranger inside their home.

“He popped my locks. There was a butcher knife in the back. He was going to hurt my baby,” the mother said.

The parents discovered the intruder removed a security bar from their daughter’s window.

“I think he was probably scoping it out and looking for something, trying to get a feel of the house. My child’s bar — I had bars in the windows — was removed from the window.”

The parents scared him off, but then the man returned on June 28 at 3:45 a.m. The father heard their dog barking and came face to face with the suspect.

“I went to go check on my babies. I found him over my daughter. I told him, ‘Stay right ****ing there. Don’t you ****ing move.’ So, I grabbed my knife. I cornered him in the doorway here and I was thrusting my knife at him then he took off running,” the father said.

The father interrupted the suspect before the man could hurt his daughter. He said the suspect was Hispanic, in his 20s, fairly heavy-set, between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8 inches tall.

Longmont police say this case is top priority for the department. They have a blurry surveillance image of the suspect captured from the break-in in May.

“It’s very alarming,” Det. Sgt. Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department said. “We have a very, very poor picture of this suspect but we’re still hoping someone knows or may recognize something.”

The family is worried the man may attempt another assault in their neighborhood.

“Keep your babies close and hug them at the end of the night, because you never know what’s going to happen.”