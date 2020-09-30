‘I felt angry, violated, like I’m not safe in my home’ says couple whose political sign was vandalized in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Garrisons live on a main thoroughfare on the Old North End in Colorado Springs — so their pick for president is pretty prominent. However, they say no matter who anyone wants to vote for, you shouldn’t have to defend your home from vandals.

They fell victim to vandalism over the weekend and caught it all on camera.

Around 1:30 a.m Sunday, a man in a hoodie carrying a mug can be seen in the footage hopping the fence in the front yard, ripping down their sign, and pouring something on it.

“I was a little in shock that somebody would be so brazen to do that,” Michael Garrison said.

A polarized political climate usually brings about more property crimes, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“It is not uncommon to see these types of incidents occur in every community across every state near an election year,” CSPD spokesperson Natashia Kerr said.

Michael Garrison said he might have to beef up home security by adding more lights and more cameras.

The Garrisons say they feel disrespected.

“I felt angry, violated, like I’m not safe in my home, because what are they going to do next?” asks Cindy Garrison. “Why should I back down or cower, because people don’t like who I support?”

They ask people to respect the opinions of others.

“I respect your rights of who you want to vote for, I respect your right if you don’t even vote that’s your right. But please be respectful of us and our home,” Cindy Garrison said.

“We ask that everyone be respectful to your fellow community members. Each and every one of us has different thoughts and opinions; and we all deserve the right to be able to express those beliefs in a safe environment,” Kerr said.