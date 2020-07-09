‘I don’t want to rush it’; judge keeps temporary restraining order in place for Bandimere Speedway



MORRISON, Colo (KDVR) – A Jefferson County judge announced Thursday that a temporary restraining order will remain in place for Bandimere Speedway.

A judge is expected to provide an oral ruling on July 21 on the case.

“I don’t want to rush it, the case has a lot of implications. I need to make an interpretation of the law that may be new”, announced the judge on Thursday.

Here’s what the temporary restraining order means:

1) Bandimere Speedway cannot host an event in excess of 175 attendees

2) cannot host an activity that doesn’t allow 6 feet of social distancing among non-family members

3) cannot hold an event that serves food under the state’s restaurant guidelines

Despite a public health order restricting large gatherings, Bandimere Speedway went forward with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display Saturday night.

That show was one of just a handful of large gatherings in the state, with health officials warning against large crowds in the midst of a pandemic.

Earlier last week, a judge ruled Bandimere would have to restrict capacity to 175 people. That did not happen, as thousands of people filled the parking lots and grandstands.

“With everything going on with coronavirus and everything else, we definitely just wanted something positive going on,” said Michelle Davis.

Davis said her family was hoping to practice social distancing inside, but admitted they did not know what the setup would look like.

Bandimere labeled the event as “sold out,” but would not provide information on how many tickets they actually sold.