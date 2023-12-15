DENVER (KDVR) — The Longmont police officer who helped save the life of a 3-year-old girl who was shot in a drive-by said it was thanks to a team effort.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., officers with the Longmont Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the Countryside Village Mobile Park. A 3-year-old girl was hit by what police called an “unidentified projectile.” She suffered life-threatening injuries to her torso.

The hospital staff who treated the toddler credited police for her survival.

Longmont Master Police Officer Walter “Cooper” Arvisais spoke about the shooting and the officers who aided the toddler.

According to Arvisais, Officer Shane Mathis arrived at the home and noticed the 3-year-old had been shot. Shortly after, Arvisais arrived.

Because Arvisais had worked as a flight paramedic who treated adults and pediatrics, he was able to help Mathias start medical treatment on the toddler before arriving on scene.

Another officer, Cole Wollner, arrived and told Arvisais that the girl’s injuries were severe. Arvisais said he used the information to tell emergency crews that additional resources would be needed.

All three officers along with Longmont Firefighter and Paramedic Chad Onthank worked to provide the best care they could for the toddler before she could be taken to the hospital.

Arvisais called this a team effort that involved multiple agencies.

“I do not see myself as a hero. I was doing exactly what I was trained to do in these circumstances. Moving from a flight paramedic to a police officer was my next step for a different view of public safety and a way to continue to help. I wish to extend my best wishes to the family for a speedy recovery,” said Arvisais.

As of Wednesday night, police said the girl was in stable condition. Those who want to donate to help the child and her mother can donate to the Longmont Emergency Fund.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the shooting. Anyone with tips can talk to Detective Sloan-Stogsdill at 303-651-8544 or Detective John Winship at 303-774-3698.