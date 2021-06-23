‘I did see the gunman go down’: Eyewitness describes heroic efforts during Arvada shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time, an eyewitness is talking about what he saw in an Olde Town Arvada fatal shooting.

Bill Troyanos works at the Navy Army Surplus Store. At about 1:30 Monday afternoon, loud bangs brought him to the store’s doorway. It was there, he says, he saw Johnny Hurley bravely stop a threat.

“Mr. Hurley ran across the plaza, without hesitation,” said Troyanos.

Hurley, Officer Gordon Beesley and the suspect were all killed.

Troyanos says he came forward because he wants the Hurley Family to know 40-year-old Johnny Hurley was a hero.

“Everybody that knows him knows he was so heroic,” added Troyanos. “He didn’t even think about putting himself at risk.”