‘I cried, it was awesome’: Resident returns after Cameron Peak Fire evacuation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of people forced out of their homes by the Cameron Peak Fire are now returning, as the fire continues to burn nearby.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office downgraded certain evacuations Saturday from mandatory to voluntary. Wayne Hayden, a resident of Red Feather Lakes says he found out through an alert on his phone.

“I cried. It was awesome. I’m so thankful for all of our homes to be good,” said Hayden.

Like hundreds of others, Hayden spent the past three weeks living out of a hotel room. He was emotional as he realized his home and property were safe, but fears more evacuations could be put in place soon.

“I’m actually surprised they let us come back today. I’m concerned because of the hundreds of homes that are in Crystal Lake and Red Feather Lakes. They are still at risk,” said Hayden.

Plumes of smoke could be seen Saturday evening along the ridge just two miles from Hayden’s home. The focus of the fire has shifted south near the Colorado State University Mountain Campus, but crews are still monitoring hot spots on the northern edge.

“I just pray that it gets stopped and we get some moisture to stop it. We can’t count on anything else to do it for us,” said Hayden.