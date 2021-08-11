I-70 will reopen on Saturday through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that Interstate 70 will reopen on Saturday afternoon through Glenwood Canyon.

“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the western slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway,” said Governor Polis. “As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation.”

Gov. Polis toured Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday morning.

“There is extensive work to be accomplished over the next four days that includes completing material removal at westbound Milepost 123.5 and the state commends Xcel for speeding up the extensive work they need to accomplish to hit this timeline,” shared Gov. Polis.

Gov. Jared Polis issued two disaster declarations for the area after several mudslides caused extensive damage to the road and the viaduct structure. The declarations allow use of the Colorado National Guard and seek federal funding.

Polis requested $116 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief program on Sunday.