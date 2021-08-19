I-70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon due to ‘rapid shifts in weather forecast’

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said Thursday Interstate 70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon with no estimated time of reopening.

CDOT said the closure is from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs. CDOT says crews are facing a weather watch until Friday morning at 12 a.m. and are on standby at traffic closure points.

Maintenance crews will be stationed at the two closure points along I-70 at mile point 133 (Dotsero) and MP 116 (Glenwood Springs). This allows for a quick closure of the interstate if weather worsens, according to CDOT.

There will be a single lane closure on eastbound I-70 at MP 116 which, again, allows the opportunity to quickly close the interstate as soon as a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

I-70 was closed at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday due to a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The burn scar area in Glenwood Canyon received significant precipitation since the closure last night, but CDOT said no new mudslides or damage have been reported.

“The closure will remain in place due to an unusually high uncertainty with the forecast, including abrupt shifts this morning. The Flash Flood Watch in place now could turn into a Flash Flood Warning quickly,” shared CDOT.

CDOT said rain gauges throughout the area have already measured over an inch of rain in several locations.

CDOT said crews will continue to assess the burn scar area and will determine if it is safe to reopen when the weather clears up.

What alternate routes can I take to avoid Glenwood Canyon?

Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse. CO 13 north to US 40 east to CO 9 south.

If you are planning to travel through Glenwood Canyon, you can plan ahead by keeping an eye on the forecast and checking road conditions.