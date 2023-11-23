DENVER (KDVR) — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed after multiple crashes on Thursday night as a snowstorm moved into Colorado.

I-70 westbound was closed from Genesee to Chief Hosa, or mile points 256-253, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure went into effect around 7:45 p.m. Colorado State Patrol said multiple crashes happened as winter driving conditions hit the stretch of interstate.

The two left lanes of eastbound I-70 also were closed along the same stretch.

In one crash, a car driver lost control, according to CSP. A semi truck jackknifed to avoid the car and was broadsided by another semi.

Evergreen Fire Rescue also said it was responding to multiple vehicle crashes in the area.

“If you’re driving this evening, choose a winterized vehicle, drive slowly, and watch for responders, @ColoradoDOT, and tow trucks,” Evergreen Fire Rescue posted on social media.

Cameras along the interstate showed heavy traffic backups. Drivers headed toward the high country were warned of delays. Jefferson County also was placed on accident alert.

FOX31 viewer Tim Reynolds sent in a photo showing a jack-knifed semi truck across the highway at exit 254.

A semi crash is pictured at exit 254 on Interstate 70 in Colorado, which was closed for multiple crashes in the area. (Credit: Tim Reynolds)

Much of Colorado is under winter weather advisories, including a storm warning in northern Colorado. Friday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of cold and snow that will affect travel.