FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released a description of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near 2200 N. Shields St. that happened sometime between 8 p.m. on Wednesday night and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

CSP said they are looking for a grey 2009/2010 Toyota Rav4 or similar vehicle. The vehicle should have heavy front right bumper and windshield damage.