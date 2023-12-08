DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was suffering extensive traffic impacts on Friday as a snowstorm pushed in, causing crashes and spinouts.

I-70 westbound was closed Friday night at Ward Road after six cars and a semi crashed, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Police posted about the crash just before 9 p.m. and said no injuries were reported at the scene.

Traffic cameras from along the interstate showed traffic at a standstill. A photo provided by the police department showed the interstate covered in snow as it continued to fall during the Friday night storm.

Meanwhile, I-70 eastbound was closed between Exit 243: Hidden Valley and Exit 251: Floyd Hill, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado State Patrol said around 9:40 p.m. that multiple vehicles had spun out on the stretch of I-70, and a commercial vehicle lost its trailer. The trailer was blocking all four lanes of the interstate.

State Patrol said detouring on U.S. 40 was not advised, as multiple vehicles were stuck there too. Jefferson and Clear Creek counties were on accident alert.

The Friday night crashes followed other turmoil on the roads on Friday, including a westbound closure at C-470 after a semi hit a bridge, and a closure near De Beque after an 18-vehicle pileup.

The snowstorm hit the Colorado mountains first and slid into the metro on Friday night. Several inches of snow were expected in some areas, especially in the foothills and Palmer Divide.