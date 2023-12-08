DENVER (KDVR) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at C-470 after a semitractor hit the underside of an overpass, blocking the roadway.

The road was initially closed at about 11 a.m., and all traffic was rerouted from the westbound lanes onto eastbound (south) C-470. The official closure starts at milepost 260.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol Golden were investigating the crash.

A semi-tractor hit the bottom of an overpass on I-70 on Friday. (Photo by Colorado State Patrol Golden.

A semi-tractor hit the bottom of a bridge in Golden on I-70, causing a closure of the westbound lanes. Photo from CDOT’s interstate cameras.

CSP said an oversized load of a construction trailer pulled by a semitractor hit the bottom of an overpass and wedged itself under the bridge.

CDOT said the bridge inspection team is evaluating the damage.

A FOX31 reporter headed to the scene Friday afternoon and was told by CDOT that there is no estimated timeline for reopening the roadway.

Until the team can ensure the truck and trailer can be removed safely, there will be no changes, CDOT told the reporter. Until then, crews are conducting a full assessment of how much damage was inflicted on the bridge.

No injuries were reported by either agency.