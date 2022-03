EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — I-70 westbound at US 6 is undergoing rockfall maintenance, closing at night.

The closure will go through mid to late April, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Westbound traffic will detour from I-70, exit 244, then return to I-70 using the onramp at US 6.

The length of the detour and closure depends on weather and other possible delays. For more information, click here.