GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Travelers should expect traffic stops on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon next week for rock-scaling work.

Traffic stops are expected Tuesday, May 2, through Thursday, May 4, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Traffic stops are necessary to perform rock-scaling operations and barrier replacement near the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and on an access road that leads to a City of Glenwood Springs infrastructure,” CDOT said in a news release.

Work is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will affect both directions of traffic. The work will take place at Mile Point 117.8 near the No Name tunnel. Vehicles will be stopped for about 10 minutes.

“Rock-scaling is a proactive measure to remove the rocks, preventing a potential rockfall onto I-70 and the recreation path,” CDOT said. “Road closures must occur during daytime hours because the rock-scaling crews need the daylight and visibility to conduct work and clear debris.”

The work comes as Colorado moves into the warmer weather season. Summer has brought repeated closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in the last couple of years, with burn scars increasing the risk of flash floods and mudslides.

Travelers are always urged to plan ahead before traveling on I-70 or any of Colorado’s highways. CDOT urges the public to check weather forecasts, possible travel impacts and current road conditions before getting on the road.

CDOT offers the free COtrip Planner app for Android and Apple devices. Travelers can also check COtrip.org, sign up for project or travel alerts and follow CDOT on social media.