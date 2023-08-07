DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers are warned of delays of up to 20 minutes on Interstate 70 next week for bridge work in Silverthorne.

The bridge work over U.S. 6 will include concrete deck repairs, expansion joint replacement, waterproofing and asphalt resurfacing, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The affected location is near the Silverthorne exit 205 off-ramp between mile points 205.25-206. The eastbound left lane will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m.

“A single lane of eastbound I-70 and the off-ramp will remain open at all times, but motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays,” CDOT said.

I-70 traffic impacts for widening project

The planned construction is part of the auxiliary lane project to widen the eastbound lanes of I-70 from Frisco to Silverthorne. It includes bridge improvements over U.S. 6 and the Blue River, along with new wildlife fencing.

Construction is expected to continue into late October, according to CDOT.

CDOT said night-paving operations for the project will resume Aug. 14-31. Expect alternating single-lane closures Monday-Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Travelers are urged to check COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app (available online and for iOS and Android) for the most current traffic conditions.

COtrip app as pictured on Oct. 13, 2021. (KDVR)

Speeds are reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. The scenic overlook east of exit 203 in Frisco will stay closed throughout the project.