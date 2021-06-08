I-70 traffic alert: Westbound ramp closure at Ward Road begins Thursday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The on and off ramps of Interstate 70 westbound at Ward Road will be closed starting Thursday evening, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The full closure is scheduled from Thursday at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 14 at 5:30 a.m.

Detour info:

Detour signage will be in place to direct motorists to alternate routes.

To bypass the closures motorists can exit westbound I-70 at Exit 267 (Kipling Street) or Exit 265 (CO 58 to Golden)

To access westbound I-70, motorists will be directed to the Frontage Road north of the ramps to Kipling.

Alternatively, motorists can take 44 th Avenue, then east to the I-70 interchange.

Avenue, then east to the I-70 interchange. Motorists can expect short delays and an estimated 10 minutes or 4 miles added to drive times.

Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly on COTrip.org.

On/Off Ramps at I-70 & Ward Road to be Closed 🛣️@ColoradoDOT will close westbound I-70 on/off ramps at Exit 266 Ward Road from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 10 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 14. Detour signage will be in place. More details: https://t.co/xLeS4DOXoR #Jeffco #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/Gdg02us3kI — Jeffco Colorado (@JeffcoColorado) June 8, 2021

The closure is part of safety and traffic operations improvements including wider ramps, new pavement, ramp meters and signs.

The project began in March and is expected to last until late October, according to CDOT.