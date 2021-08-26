I-70 traction law in effect Sept. 1; here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s traction law is in effect Sept. 1 through May 31 on Interstate 70 from Dotsero to Morrison.

Bookmark this page for easy access to the rules and handy links for keeping track of road conditions and the weather.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, these are the rules:

Traction Law (Code 15)

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle.

The legislation, which was put in place in August 2020, is aimed at drivers using state highways during winter months.

Specifically, it changed the required minimum tire tread for vehicles on snowy roads to 3/16 of an inch. Under the statute, minimum tire tread for dry roads is still 2/16 of an inch.

Motorists can also install chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock) to be in compliance with the law if your tires aren’t adequate.

Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (Code 16)

During severe winter storms, CDOT will implement a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (also known as a Code 16). This is the final safety measure before the highway is closed.

When the Passenger Vehicle Chain Law is in effect, every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock).

Fines

Drivers in violation of the law could be slapped with fines of more than $130. If a vehicle blocks the road because it lacks proper equipment, the motorist could face a fine of more than $650.

CDOT serves as a useful resource for staying safe and in compliance with the laws during winter driving.

Keeping track of road conditions

You can see where snowplows are at any time by visiting here and clicking on the snowplow button. From there, you can see each plow’s location, as well as the speed and direction in which it’s traveling.

If you’re looking for the road conditions for a specific area, you can see that on the CDOT Road Conditions map here. You can also look at live feeds from several different locations.

You can see real-time travel times here.

Check the Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.