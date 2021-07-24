Glenwood Canyon update: CDOT reopens I-70 after flash flood warning expires

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE (5:24 p.m.): After a flash flood warning has expired, CDOT has reopened I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

⚠️ UPDATE – 5:30 p.m. (7/24) – CDOT crews have reopened both WB and EB I-70 Glenwood Canyon. Crews will remain on stand-by in the event the weather forecast changes. For the status of the road closure, please check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 or CDOT’s Twitter page, or call 5-1-1. pic.twitter.com/2eGmzmWTyJ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in anticipation of heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which has previously caused flooding and massive debris flow on the highway.

The full closure points are Glenwood Springs to Dotsero with eastbound traffic closed at West Rifle and Canyon Creek.

🚫 UPDATE🚫 – 3:45 p.m. (7/24) – CDOT has implemented a safety closure for I-70 Glenwood Canyon from mile point 116/Glenwood Springs to Exit 133/Dotsero. Additional closure points for all traffic are EB Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (W.Rifle). — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021

After closing both directions of I-70 on Friday afternoon, CDOT reopened westbound lanes at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday and then eastbound at 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE – 1:15 p.m. (7/24) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon WB and EB lanes are OPEN. There are several locations throughout the canyon that are down to one lane.For the status of the road closure, please check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 or CDOT’s Twitter page, or call 5-1-1. pic.twitter.com/3b831ulite — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021

However, there are several locations throughout the canyon that are down to one lane. Officials are asking the public to check cotrip.org to verify the status of the interstate after it has been closed several times.

What alternate routes can I take to avoid Glenwood Canyon?

Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle. Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse. CO 13 north to US 40 east to CO 9 south.