Glenwood Canyon update: CDOT reopens I-70 after flash flood warning expires

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE (5:24 p.m.): After a flash flood warning has expired, CDOT has reopened I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in anticipation of heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which has previously caused flooding and massive debris flow on the highway.
The full closure points are Glenwood Springs to Dotsero with eastbound traffic closed at West Rifle and Canyon Creek.
After closing both directions of I-70 on Friday afternoon, CDOT reopened westbound lanes at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday and then eastbound at 1:15 p.m.
However, there are several locations throughout the canyon that are down to one lane. Officials are asking the public to check cotrip.org to verify the status of the interstate after it has been closed several times.
What alternate routes can I take to avoid Glenwood Canyon?
- Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.
- Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse. CO 13 north to US 40 east to CO 9 south.