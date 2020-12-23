I-70 shut down in mountains, ‘whiteout’ conditions reported on passes

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in the mountains, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday evening.

According to CSP, eastbound I-70 is closed at Silverthorne (mile marker 205) and westbound I-70 is closed at Vail Pass (mile marker 189).

Loveland Pass is also closed.

CSP said troopers are reporting “whiteout” conditions on US Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass.

A chain law is in effect for commercial vehicles heading west from Georgetown.

VAIL PASS is getting hammered ! Troops reporting visibility less than 50 feet. Semi broken down in westbound I-70 left lane near MP 184.



Summit and Eagle Counties are now on Accident Alert.

S1 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 23, 2020

There is no word on when the interstate will reopen. This article will be updated when it does.