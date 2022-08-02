DENVER (KDVR) — New details are surfacing from family about Sunday night’s shooting on Interstate 70 that killed a Denver man.

Denver Police released dash camera video showing the moment someone drove up to a car near the Northfield/Quebec exit and opened fire. Whoever was behind the shooting caused a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate and took off.

Kevin Piaskowski, 31, was killed in the incident and his fiancée, Tamra Holton, is sharing more about his life and what his family believes happened. On Tuesday evening, Holton was sad, shocked and heartbroken about suddenly losing the love of her life to what she calls a “senseless act of violence.”

“I just loved how much Kevin loved and how hard Kevin loved,” Holton said.

‘He was almost home’

Deeply in love, Holton said they met at a coffee shop in 2017. The two got engaged two months ago, but two days ago, a violent tragedy struck on I-70.

“They told me they needed me to come down to talk to a detective and my heart sank to my stomach,” Holton said. “You just know, but it just makes no sense. He was almost home and was shot and died alone in his car.”

Piaskowski worked for United Airlines and was a member of the team that moves airplanes at Denver International Airport.

Holton said that on Sunday night, she had just sent her future groom their wedding budget, and they planned a date night for Monday to finalize some plans, but that never happened. Holton said Piaskowski was heading home from work to eat brownies with her, just 15 minutes from home, when he was gunned down.

According to police, the early investigation shows a suspect fired a gun into another vehicle and hit the driver. That man was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said the suspect was in a stolen silver Dodge pickup truck and crashed the truck into multiple vehicles before ditching it on the highway.

‘He wouldn’t hurt a fly’

Now, instead of planning a wedding, Holton is planning a funeral.

“You have moments where it’s OK, and then you have moments where you can’t even wash your own hair and it’s just hard. Everything reminds me of him,” Holton said. “I keep waiting for him to walk through the door.”

She is now forced to hold on to the memories. Holton showed and read aloud a bowl full of love notes from her fiancé. She also was wearing Piaskowski’s Los Angeles Dodgers jersey during Tuesday’s interview, sharing she can’t stop wearing his clothes. Then there are his two dogs, who were like his children. Holton said they both keep looking for him to come home.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Holton said. “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through.”

Holton will always remember her fiancé as a man who loved to travel and read, someone who was always smiling and a kind soul. In the midst of tragedy, Holton, friends and family still have questions: Wow could this happen, and why?

Denver Police have not commented on if this was a random act of violence or targeted, but Holton believes it was random.

“100 percent random act of violence,” Holton said. “Kevin was the sweetest soul I knew. I don’t think he would hurt a fly. I know he wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

DPD and Piaskowski’s family are asking anyone with information on this deadly shooting to come forward and give them a call. If you would like to help the family, they have a GoFundMe account set up for expenses.