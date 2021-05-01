I-70 rollover crash kills 1, closes interstate for several hours

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A driver was killed in a rollover crash on westbound Interstate 70 early Saturday morning.

Aurora police said around 2:40 a.m., they responded to a report of a single rollover crash on westbound I-70 between the E-470 tollway and the East Colfax Avenue exit.

Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle that had traveled off of the right side of the road and rolled over. During the crash, the adult male driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Aurora police is still investigating the cause of the crash. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.