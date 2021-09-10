I-70 overnight lane closures planned starting Sunday in Silver Plume area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Single-lane closures are planned for the next two weeks on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

Weather depending, the Colorado Department of Transportation will repave a stretch of eastbound I-70 in the Silver Plume area.

The work will take place overnight and during some weeknights.

I-70 lane closure schedule:

  • LOCATION: Eastbound I-70 in the Silver Plume area
  • DAYS: Sunday-Wednesday for two weeks, on Sept. 12-15 and Sept. 19-22
  • TIMES: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CDOT said the schedule is subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

Plan ahead and get the latest traffic information through COtrip.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories