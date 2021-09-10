I-70 overnight lane closures planned starting Sunday in Silver Plume area

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Single-lane closures are planned for the next two weeks on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

Weather depending, the Colorado Department of Transportation will repave a stretch of eastbound I-70 in the Silver Plume area.

The work will take place overnight and during some weeknights.

I-70 lane closure schedule:

LOCATION: Eastbound I-70 in the Silver Plume area

Eastbound I-70 in the Silver Plume area DAYS: Sunday-Wednesday for two weeks, on Sept. 12-15 and Sept. 19-22

Sunday-Wednesday for two weeks, on Sept. 12-15 and Sept. 19-22 TIMES: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CDOT said the schedule is subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

Plan ahead and get the latest traffic information through COtrip.org.