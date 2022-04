CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A round of nighttime closures is coming for I-70 westbound lanes east of Idaho Springs.

The closures are due to rock wall stabilization work.

The closures will run Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are expected to run until mid to late April. There will be detours in place for those traveling at this time.

The road work is dependent on weather conditions. For more information, visit CDOT’s website.