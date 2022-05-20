VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a semi truck’s tank ruptured, causing a hazmat spill along Interstate 70 alongside multiple other crashes that closed the interstate.

CSP reported the westbound lanes were closed at Vail Pass/Copper Mountain just before 5:30 p.m. and announced a full closure just before 7:30 p.m. Drivers were urged to avoid travel if possible.

I-70 was expected to be closed for at least two hours. US 6 at Loveland Pass was also closed because of adverse conditions.

Multiple slide-offs and crashes were also reported in the area. In the hazmat crash, the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Snow was pummeling the high country on Friday evening, with snow expected to continue into Saturday.

