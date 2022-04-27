DENVER (KDVR) — Expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 70 starting this weekend as work on the Central 70 Project continues.

The weekend lane closures will impact the stretch of I-70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street.

Overnight lane closures usually start at 10 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. But the window was extended to give crews a shorter timeframe for installing overhead signage before traffic reaches its final alignment this summer.

The work is weather and condition dependent and is subject to change.

I-70 lane closures between Federal and Pecos

Date: Friday, April 29, through early summer

Friday, April 29, through early summer Time: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CDOT provided a map of the suggested route during the closures:

Expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 70 starting the weekend of April 29, 2022, as work on the Central 70 Project continues. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Tips to stay safe in construction zones

CDOT shared these safety tips for drivers traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!