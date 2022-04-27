DENVER (KDVR) — Expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 70 starting this weekend as work on the Central 70 Project continues.
The weekend lane closures will impact the stretch of I-70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street.
Overnight lane closures usually start at 10 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. But the window was extended to give crews a shorter timeframe for installing overhead signage before traffic reaches its final alignment this summer.
The work is weather and condition dependent and is subject to change.
I-70 lane closures between Federal and Pecos
- Date: Friday, April 29, through early summer
- Time: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
CDOT provided a map of the suggested route during the closures:
Tips to stay safe in construction zones
CDOT shared these safety tips for drivers traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!