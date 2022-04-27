DENVER (KDVR) — Expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 70 starting this weekend as work on the Central 70 Project continues.

The weekend lane closures will impact the stretch of I-70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street.

Overnight lane closures usually start at 10 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. But the window was extended to give crews a shorter timeframe for installing overhead signage before traffic reaches its final alignment this summer.

The work is weather and condition dependent and is subject to change.

I-70 lane closures between Federal and Pecos

  • Date: Friday, April 29, through early summer
  • Time: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CDOT provided a map of the suggested route during the closures:

Expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 70 starting the weekend of April 29, 2022, as work on the Central 70 Project continues. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Tips to stay safe in construction zones

CDOT shared these safety tips for drivers traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

  • Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
  • Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
  • Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
  • Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
  • Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
  • Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
  • Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
  • Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
  • Be patient!