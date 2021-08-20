I-70 is once again back open through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is once again back open.

I-70 was forced to close on Wednesday due to heavy rain in the forecast.

CDOT said crews are closely monitoring weather forecasts for this weekend and are prepared to go back into a safety closure should the National Weather Service issue a flash flood warning.

I-70 will be closed through Glenwood Canyon anytime a flash flood warning is issued.

CDOT also said motorists should plan for slower speeds and congestion through the canyon, especially at MP 123.5 where traffic is in the temporary one lane configuration.