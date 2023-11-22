DENVER (KDVR) — The mountain express lanes on Interstate 70 will now be open for longer around Thanksgiving and Christmas, thanks to a request from Gov. Jared Polis.

Beginning Wednesday, the westbound I-70 mountain express lanes will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the eastbound lanes will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the I-70 mountain express lanes are technically known as “peak period shoulder lanes.”

Under a policy established with the Federal Highway Administration, the lanes can only be open for a limited number of days per year. The rest of the time, the lanes serve as shoulders for emergency breakdowns, because the lanes are not as wide as regular highway lanes.

Under the current policy, CDOT said the eastbound lanes can be open no more than 100 days a year and no more than 1,168 hours a year. The westbound lanes can be open no more than 125 days a year and no more than 965 hours.

However, Polis requested the Colorado Transportation Investment Office revisit the number of days in which the lanes are open to meet the needs of Coloradans.

CTIO agreed with the governor and has allowed the mountain express lanes to be open longer around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

During the week of Christmas, the mountain lanes will be open 24 hours a day from Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 1.

“The public invested significant dollars to build these lanes, and as a matter of public trust, we need to make sure they are open when people need them,” Polis said in the letter to CTIO. “This means weekends, holiday weeks, peak tourism seasons and the like. These extra lanes should be available as options to Coloradans and visitors who want to get out of traffic and choose to pay to use them, which also reduces traffic in the free lanes.”

As a reminder, drivers in the mountain express lanes must obey the speed limit and cannot weave over the solid line.

If you weave and are caught, it will result in a $75 fine.

For the latest information on roadways and traffic, visit cotrip.org.