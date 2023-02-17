DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Presidents Day weekend is expected to be especially busy along Interstate 70 for those heading to the high country.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area said that in recent years the long weekend has proved to be one of its busiest holidays. The ski area is already sounding the alarm and shared that it has sold out for the Presidents Day weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting some mountain snow this weekend with one to two inches of accumulation possible. The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning that Sunday and Monday travel could be especially dicey with the snow in the forecast.

When it comes to peak times for travel, CDOT is warning that Friday evening starting at 4 p.m. through Monday morning will be busy.

For the latest on real-time conditions, CDOT suggests signing up for CDOT text or email alerts.