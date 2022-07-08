DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 eastbound will be closed in Glenwood Canyon for one day in July for a commercial vehicle crash clean-up.

The closure is necessary for the cleanup crew to safely remove the vehicle.

The eastbound lanes will be closed on July 13 during the daytime, starting around 10 a.m. The closure is expected to last around six hours, factoring in weather changes.

Overturned commercial truck on eastbound I-70. Courtesy: CDOT 7/8/2022.

Those traveling I-70 eastbound can look at alternate routes by visiting CDOT’s website. I-70 westbound will remain open.