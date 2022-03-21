AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Hazardous winter driving conditions and a crash earlier prompted CDOT to close Interstate 70 eastbound from Limon to the Kansas border. At 1:30 p.m., officials extended that closure all the way to Aurora.

CDOT said there is no estimated time of reopening.

At 11:41, officials tweeted the road was closed due to a crash between exit 361 and the eastern border.

Then, about 20 minutes later, they said they were closing the interstate due to safety concerns.

Later, officials said I-70 eastbound was closed between E-470 in Aurora and the Kansas border.

