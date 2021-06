A wildfire sparked south of Interstate 70 near Silverthorne on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a wildfire sparked just south of Interstate 70 between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Silverthorne.

The Town of Dillon tweeted at 8:31 p.m. that the fire was 10-15 acres in the Straight Creek area, two miles east of Dillon.

Fire crews and aircraft are responding to a 10- to 15-acre fire in the Straight Creek area two miles east of Dillon and south of Interstate 70. More information will be posted as it becomes available. — dilloncolorado (@townofdillon) June 11, 2021

CSP closed I-70 eastbound at Silverthorne (Mile Post 205) and identified U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass as the alternate route.

#BREAKING

I-70 CLOSED EB at Silverthorne (MP 205) due to new wildfire just south of the interstate. The fire is near MP 209, which is between the #EisenhowerTunnel and Silverthorne. ALT Route is HWY 6 over Loveland Pass@Summit_Fire @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/sOZiyrDv70 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) June 11, 2021