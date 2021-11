A “major crash” closed Interstate 70 eastbound at the Georgetown exit on Nov. 23, 2021. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 eastbound was closed Tuesday evening at the Georgetown exit after a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation called it a “major crash” and closed the road at Exit 228 just before 6:30 p.m.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.

The road reopened around 7:15 p.m.