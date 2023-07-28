DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers should expect delays on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor starting next week because of work on the Floyd Hill expansion project.

Rock-scaling operations are set to begin Monday and will last for about two weeks, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The work “will allow crews to widen eastbound I-70 to build an extended on-ramp from the U.S. 6 interchange to the top of Floyd Hill,” according to CDOT.

The work is scheduled for Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-70 traffic holds, delays

Eastbound I-70 traffic will be stopped at the Hidden Valley/Central City interchange (Exit 243). Westbound I-70 traffic will be stopped near County Road 65 (Exit 248). No detour will be in place.

Travelers can expect traffic holds up to 20 minutes long in both directions and delays of up to 45 minutes as the traffic clears, according to CDOT.

Frequent I-70 travelers can receive text alerts about construction impacts by texting floydhill (lowercase, one word) to 21000. For more information, sign up for project emails at codot.gov/projects/i70floydhill or call the project information line at 720-994-2368.

Rendering of the completed Interstate 70 Floyd Hill expansion project’s Central Section looking south (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The $700 million project will add a westbound express lane from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs and add improved traffic flow and safety features. The 8-mile stretch is notorious for backups and crashes.

Construction began in July and is expected to continue into late 2028.