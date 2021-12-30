I-70 crash truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years

DENVER (KDVR) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who announced Thursday that he reduced the sentence to 10 years. Aguilera-Mederos will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Read the full clemency letter here.

Polis called the sentence “arbitrary and unjust” and called on the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice to examine sentencing guidelines to “ensure greater consistency in sentencing to prevent future bizarre outcomes like the one in this case.”

What led to this point

A jury in October found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

The 110-year sentence handed down Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury.

The sentence sparked an international outcry to reduce his sentence and an online petition campaign that reached more than 5 million signatures as of Thursday. Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from the governor.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years. A hearing date was set for Jan. 13. The status of that hearing is unclear.

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into stopped traffic in Lakewood and killing four people and hurting at least 10 more.