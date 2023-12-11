DENVER (KDVR) — Vail Pass is a notoriously challenging stretch of Interstate 70.

Not only does it have the highest crash rate for all of I-70 in Colorado, but it’s also sent drivers on two bridges deemed “structurally deficient.”

The good news is those bridges are getting replaced — and one of the replacements is already open to traffic. It’s part of an ongoing, $300 million project designed to improve safety on I-70 along the Vail Pass stretch, where construction just paused for the winter season.

Progress so far includes the completion of a new westbound bridge over Polk Creek, replacing its structurally deficient predecessor, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A third lane on the new bridge now gives more room for emergency response vehicles when traffic is blocked and, eventually, will accommodate a third lane along westbound Vail Pass, CDOT said.

Aerial view of the I-70 bridges at Mile Point 185. The new westbound bridge is seen on the right side prior to opening to traffic (Colorado Department of Transportation)

The structurally deficient eastbound bridge will be demolished and rebuilt starting in spring 2024. Both new bridges will have new designs with a 100-year lifespan, and they will be realigned to “improve safety for the traveling public,” according to CDOT.

Another new safety feature on the stretch of I-70 is already showing positive returns. A runaway truck ramp at Vail Pass was reconstructed to remove a sharp curve that was difficult for truckers to navigate.

“The new ramp, which is straight to help prevent rollovers and hazardous spills, has already been used in 18 emergencies since opening in 2021,” according to CDOT.

I-70 construction at Vail Pass lasts through 2026

The full project area extends from the East Vail exit at around mile point 180 to the Vail Pass rest area at around mile point 190. Construction is expected to continue for the next few years.

“This stretch of I-70 includes steep grades and tight curves and the intermingling of faster-moving passenger vehicles with slower-moving trucks that often results in inconsistent and slow travel times along the corridor,” according to CDOT.

Construction is set to resume in spring 2024, so take possible lane closures and delays into account for future travel plans.

Work ahead includes:

Demolish the structurally deficient eastbound bridge at mile point 185.2 and begin construction on a new one in the footprint of the old westbound bridge

Construction of an eastbound I-70 auxiliary lane between mile points 185-190, which will give slower vehicles a dedicated space to climb steep grades over Vail Pass

Start on fencing and six wildlife underpasses — two for large animals and four for small- to medium-sized animals — between mile points 187-190

Dubbed the West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project, it is expected to be done by the end of 2026.