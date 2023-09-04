DENVER (KDVR) — The unofficial end of summer will likely be marked with a busy day on the roads, particularly along Interstate 70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect congestion on highways as people wrap up their Labor Day weekend. Many drivers heading back from the high country will likely account for much of the traffic.

In anticipation of the holiday traffic, CDOT paused all construction projects through Tuesday.

Traffic along eastbound I-70 is expected to be at its worst around mid-morning to late afternoon Monday, especially in Eagle and Summit counties and around the Denver metro.

The best time to head home is early in the morning or later in the evening past 7 p.m.

In 2022, more than 188,000 cars traveled through the Eisenhower Tunnel over Labor Day weekend.

For information on traffic delays and detours, CDOT recommends you download the COtrip app.