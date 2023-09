Eastbound I-70 was closed on Aug. 31, 2023, after a semi truck caught fire. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

DENVER (KDVR) — A semi truck caught fire near Golden on Thursday evening, shutting down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

I-70 is closed between C-470 and U.S. 6 in Golden, according to Colorado State Patrol. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to eastbound U.S. 6.

CSP first posted about the crash at 6:20 p.m.

“The engulfed semi was carrying cardboard. The driver able to get out,” CSP posted.

Drivers were warned to expect delays. No time was given for I-70’s eastbound lanes to reopen.