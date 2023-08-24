DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed at Floyd Hill Thursday afternoon because of loose rocks after blasting above the highway. No estimated time of reopening was given.

The rock is above the highway between U.S. 6 and County Road 65, according to Colorado State Patrol, which posted about the closure at 3:12 p.m.

U.S. 40 was open.

Delays of over 35 minutes were reported. The westbound lanes reopened just before 4:40 p.m. Eastbound I-70 reopened a few minutes later.

Delays were already expected on this stretch of I-70 because of ongoing construction work for the Floyd Hill expansion project. This month, crews are rock scaling and blasting along the route.

CDOT said Thursday that rock blasting is the reason for the loose rock that’s caused the closure.

Construction equipment on I-70 at mile point 246.60 at Homestead Road W. as seen on on Aug. 24, 2023. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

I-70 Floyd Hill construction underway

A rendering of the completed I-70 Floyd Hill expansion project’s Central Section looking south. Crews are getting the stretch of interstate ready for the major construction project expected to last for the next several years. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The rock-scaling work this month “will allow crews to widen eastbound I-70 to build an extended on-ramp from the U.S. 6 interchange to the top of Floyd Hill,” according to CDOT.

The $700 million I-70 Floyd Hill expansion project will add a westbound express lane from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs and add improved traffic flow and safety features. The 8-mile stretch is notorious for backups and crashes.

Construction began in July and is expected to continue into late 2028.