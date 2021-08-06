I-70 closure causing delayed deliveries, grocers report

DENVER (KDVR) — Major Colorado grocers report that shipping problems haven’t yet caused any spikes in prices.

The closure of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is punching transportation. Trucking companies that rely on the pass to get goods in and out of western Colorado or California have to take farther routes or break their delivery times into multiple days.

Truckers warned that the route closure and the ensuing delivery time extensions could inflate produce prices, a concern already happening because of COVID-related shipping problems and several months of record inflation for the U.S. consumer.

Grocery chain representatives, however, said the trucking companies’ fears haven’t materialized yet in prices at the average Colorado grocery store.

“The only thing we’re seeing is a delivery delay,” said Jessica Trowbridge, a public relations officer for Kroger/King Soopers. “We haven’t increased any prices.”

Trowbridge said Kroger chains in Colorado do not set their own prices. Prices on the shelf are determined higher up the corporate chain.

Kris Staaf, a Safeway spokesperson, said the same.

“At this point we are not having issues with the closure,” he wrote in an email. “I am not aware of a price increase related to the closure.”